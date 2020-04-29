Hamilton invites residents’ questions on COVID-19, hosts virtual town hall

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton residents who have questions about the new coronavirus disease, COVID-19, will have a chance to get some answers Wednesday night.

The City of Hamilton is holding another virtual town hall meeting starting at 7 p.m.

The town hall will include Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger, the city’s medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, and the director of the city’s emergency operations centre, Paul Johnson.

Residents can submit questions on the city’s website at www.hamilton.ca/askcovidquestions and via its Twitter account, @cityofhamilton.

The town hall will be broadcast live on 900 CHML and streamed live on the City of Hamilton’s YouTube channel.

As of Tuesday, the city reported 12 more cases of COVID-19 for a total of 421 cases with 404 confirmed cases.

There have now been 19 deaths connected to COVID-19 in Hamilton, according to public health.

Hamilton has 13 outbreaks — nine institutional and four community — at 12 different locations across the city.

Cardinal retirement residence is the facility with the most cases, 65, which includes 47 residents and 18 staff members. Seven have died at the facility.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger said on Friday city officials are “turning” their minds to the relaxing of current emergency orders that have shut down much of Hamilton amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with Global News Radio Friday morning, Eisenberger said public health and the province will guide many of the decisions for the city when it comes to “loosening things up” and what that will look like.

“So I would think the recreational opportunities might be the first things you’d start to open up. It still has to maintain social distancing because the virus is still very much going to be there,” said Eisenberger.

Hamilton closed all municipal facilities and outdoor recreation areas in mid-March, and got tough on physical distancing on April 8, voting in favour of a bylaw that prohibits certain activities and regulates physical distancing during the pandemic. Bylaw officers got the power to fine individuals $500 for a first offence and up to $25,000 for serious or repeat offences.

On Wednesday, the city’s medical officer of health said one of the primary criteria to be discussed with provincial and city authorities over the next few weeks will be an outline for good infection control in workplaces.

“The reality is that we’re going to be in this for the next 18 months to two years if we get a vaccine developed in that time and maybe longer if it’s not,” said Dr. Elizabeth Richardson.

“The backbone of all of this is going to continue to be really good infection control practices.” Tweet This

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.