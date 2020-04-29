Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

B.C. nurse who recovered from COVID-19 warns health-care workers about returning to work too soon

By Nadia Stewart Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 12:35 pm
B.C. nurse warns health care professionals about returning to work too soon
WATCH: A B.C. nurse who's recovering from COVID-19 is warning other health-care professionals against returning to work too soon.

A Vancouver nurse who has recovered from COVID-19 is concerned that staffing problems could lead some nurses, doctors and health-care professionals who become sick with the novel coronavirus disease to return to work too soon.

Mahi Etminan, a registered nurse at Vancouver’s St. Paul’s Hospital, no longer has COVID-19 but says she was surprised by how long the symptoms could linger.

Vancouver nurse recovering from COVID-19 has important message
Vancouver nurse recovering from COVID-19 has important message

“I had a chest X-ray, and it showed that my lungs are still quite inflamed, and I ended up being on a puffer,” she said.

Etminan contracted the virus in the first week of March and was hoping to return to the front lines once she had recovered.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

She is warning other nurses and health-care professionals that a full recovery could take weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘I underestimated this virus’ — Vancouver nurse on recovering from COVID-19

“I was getting well and I was planning to go back last week and I started having the cough … I had to tell my employer that I’m not ready to come back because I don’t want to put myself at risk again and put other people at risk,” she said.

Emotional impact of COVID-19 on B.C. healthcare workers
Emotional impact of COVID-19 on B.C. healthcare workers

While there might be a demand for some specialized health-care workers, there isn’t a hard-and-fast protocol around health-care workers returning to work post-virus.

In those cases, it’s up to the worker and supervisor to sort out what a safe return to work looks like.

B.C. nurse pours emotion of frontline healthcare work into coronavirus poem
B.C. nurse pours emotion of frontline healthcare work into coronavirus poem

“It may be that people are asked to come in if they are potentially part of an outbreak but we can’t provide safe care without that skill set or that person or without that number of people there to support,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

Etminan says her employer has not insisted she return to work, and she’s hopeful that other bosses won’t pressure their workers to rush back.

“You have to take that extra time to make sure you’re completely healed,” she said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus Casesb.c. coronavirusb.c. covid-19Health Care Workers CoronavirusHealth Care Workers COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.