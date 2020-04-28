2 health-care workers at Hamilton’s Juravinski Cancer Centre test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) says they’re investigating a “cluster” of workers who came in contact with two other workers at Juravinski Cancer Centre who have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release on Tuesday night, an official with HHS says the two infected individuals — who tested positive on April 24 and 27 — worked in the same unit and came in contact with a number of co-workers who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

“Two health-care workers from the same department have tested positive. Other health-care workers who meet exposure criteria are being notified. And no patients are affected,” spokesperson Lillian Badzioch told Global News.

Badzioch says the two workers left work immediately and notified the hospital’s health services of their symptoms.

HHS says the two were following the agency’s policy of wearing universal masking, which went into effect at all sites on Friday, April 24.

Badzioch says the work area has since been disinfected and steps are being taken to resume cancer treatments for patients.

Hamilton public health reported 12 more cases of COVID-19 for a total of 421 cases on Tuesday.

There are now 19 deaths connected to COVID-19 in Hamilton.

