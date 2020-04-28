Hamilton reports two more COVID-19 deaths connected to nursing home

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont., public health has confirmed two more deaths connected to the novel coronavirus at a nursing home in the city centre.

Two male residents at Dundurn Place passed away on the weekend with a 62-year-old dying on Saturday and 81-year-old passing on Sunday.

The city declared an outbreak at the home on April 20 when eight people — six residents and two staff members — tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are now 19 deaths connected to COVID-19 in Hamilton, according to public health.

Hamilton has 13 outbreaks — nine institutional and four community — at 12 different locations across the city.

Cardinal retirement residence is the facility with the most cases, 65, which includes 47 residents and 18 staff members.

Seven have died at the facility.

As of Tuesday, the city reported 12 more cases of COVID-19 for a total of 421 cases with 404 confirmed cases.

Twenty-nine people are in Hamilton hospitals receiving treatment for the virus: 12 at St Joseph’s and 17 at Hamilton Health Sciences facilities.

Niagara Health reports 472 COVID-19 cases

Niagara Region reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday for a total of 472 total cases with 226 still active.

The region reported no deaths on Tuesday. Thirty-six are tied to residents of long-term care homes or retirement residences.

The region has seven COVID-19 outbreaks in two retirement homes, three nursing homes and in two areas of the St. Catharines General Hospital.

Niagara Health says 31 people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died in their hospitals.

Haldimand-Norfolk with 188 cases of the new coronavirus

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) is reporting 188 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 28.

The region’s total number of reported deaths is now at 30 with Anson Place Retirement / Nursing Home accounting for 27 deaths in the region.

Halton Region has 507 novel coronavirus cases

As of Tuesday, Halton region reported another 14 positive cases of COVID-19 with two probable cases. The region now has 507 cases with 443 of those confirmed positive through testing.

The region has 21 deaths connected to COVID-19 with 10 tied to Mountainview retirement home in Halton Hills.

Sixty-five of the region’s cases are at retirement and long-term care homes with Mountainview accounting for 63 of those cases.

There are outbreaks at three retirement homes, three long-term care homes, and Joseph Brant Hospital.

Public health says 279 cases have recovered as of April 28.

Brant County with 92 COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit says there are 92 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday with five people currently hospitalized with the virus.

The region has three deaths and 61 of the region’s positive cases have been resolved.

The county has two outbreaks as of Tuesday, at Telfer Place’s long-term care facility and St. Joseph’s life centre.

