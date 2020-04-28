Canadian Football League asks government for $150M in assistance amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Football League Commissioner Randy Ambrosie told The Canadian Press on Tuesday that the league’s proposal involves three phases: $30 million now to manage the impact the COVID-19 outbreak has had on league business; additional assistance for an abbreviated regular season; and up to another $120 million in the event of a lost 2020 campaign.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The CFL hasn’t given up on staging a 2020 season but it has postponed the start of training camps — which were to open next month.

1:48 Saskatchewan Roughriders’ receiver Shaq Evans is practising patience during COVID-19 Saskatchewan Roughriders’ receiver Shaq Evans is practising patience during COVID-19

It has also and pushed back the beginning of the regular season — which was scheduled to begin June 11 — to early July, at the earliest.

Many provincial governments already have said there will not be sports events with large crowds this summer.

Story continues below advertisement

The Grey Cup is scheduled for Nov. 22 in Regina.