Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

With no sports, is there concern for athlete development?

By Quinn Phillips Global News
Posted April 28, 2020 8:44 pm
With no sports, is there concern for athlete development?
WATCH ABOVE: It looks more and more every day, it may be a summer without amateur sports. While a lot of organizations are hosting and posting online training sessions, are there concerns about a season without competition? Quinn Phillips reports.

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting an end to all sports worldwide, local clubs are trying to keep young athletes active and engaged through online programming.

The Alberta Basketball Association has its Hoops @ Home program, which has short videos with drills to keep skills sharp through this time. But it’s also meant to keep spirits up.

“Whether they have specific goals and aspirations about the sport of basketball, or if they are just getting bored at home they need something to hopefully ignite some activity,” said executive director Paul Sir.

READ MORE: Edmonton Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19, organizers say race may face changes because of pandemic

The Edmonton Scottish Soccer Club is doing much of the same with live Zoom sessions for soccer players of all ages.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Nick Holt is a coach with the club, but as a researcher from the University of Alberta who studies psycho-social aspects of sport and activity, he knows how important these sessions can be.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s important for the coaches and the kids to stay connected with each other during this time,” said Holt.

“Things like that keeps your skills sharp, and maybe you can learn some new things but it keeps you connected and it gives you something to look forward to.”

READ MORE: University of Alberta sports teams bracing for changes due to funding cuts

So much work every year is put in to grassroots skills development in every sport. Being away from competition might be a little harmful, but Holt doesn’t think it will be detrimental in the long term.

“They’ll be so much motivation and enthusiasm to get back in to the game,” said Holt. “It doesn’t really worry me too much.”

And with an empty schedule, Holt has changed his tune from a month ago. While he preached keeping a schedule and structure in the early days of stay-at-home orders, maybe now it’s time for adventure.

“We might be getting in to a time where it’s important to give the kids variety and flexibility and just encourage them to go and explore different games and go play in the backyard and go to the local school and kick the ball around or whatever the sport might be.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Edmonton sportsFitnessCOVID-19 Albertacovid-19 sportsAlberta Basketball Associationathlete developmentEdmonton Scottish Soccer Clubsport development
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.