Coronavirus: Hospice Peterborourgh reports first confirmed case of COVID-19

Hospice Peterborough is reporting its first positive case of coronavirus, however, an outbreak has not been declared.

According to executive director Hajni Hos, a resident tested positive after being transferred from another facility that recently went into a COVID-19 outbreak.

“Awareness of this diagnosis has allowed us to maximize this individual’s comfort, while protecting their family and staff through isolation and other protective equipment measures and procedures,” said Hos.

Hos says since the beginning of March, Hospice Peterborough has had its COVID-19 outbreak management plan in effect, which includes strict pandemic protocols and procedures and “deep cleaning and disinfecting.”

That also included restricting entry to the London Street location to essential staff and visitors only, Hos said.

“In keeping with Hospice Peterborough’s concern for the well-being of residents, their families and supporters as well as our staff, we have undertaken an extensive COVID-19 screening and testing protocol,” she said.

Hospice Peterborough is currently not accepting new admissions. Community programs and bereavement supports are still being offered virtually.

“We remain committed to our mission of providing optimal care to the dying, while supporting family and community through difficult times,” stated Dr. John Beamish, Hospice Peterborough’s medical director.

Hos says all decisions continue to be guided by advice from Peterborough Public Health, provincial and national public health authorities, Hospice Palliative Care Ontario and the Ministry of Health.

“We have planned for the worst – we have been hoping for the best and in true Hospice Peterborough fashion, we have communicated each and every COVID-19 development and occurrence with our stakeholders and community since the beginning,” said Hos. “This is your community hospice and we its caretakers. You have entrusted us to this privilege and we are passionate about the delivery of hospice palliative care – in good times and throughout the bad.”

On Tuesday, Peterborough Public Health reported there are now 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction, of which 42 have been declared resolved.