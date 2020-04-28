Manitoba man charged for refusing to self-isolate after COVID-19 testing

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Gillam, Man., has been charged under the public health act after police say refused to self-isolate after being tested for COVID-19.

The man was tested for novel coronavirus Saturday and police were called after staff at the medical centre said he refused to self-isolate for 14 days while waiting for the results.

Police searched Gillam and later found the man out in the community.

Officers told the man he needed to go home to self-isolate — and even offered him a ride — but the man still refused, according to police.

The man was ultimately charged and given a ticket for failing to comply with a provincial emergency health order under the public health act.

Manitoba has declared a state of emergency over the outbreak of novel coronavirus and fines for breaching emergency orders have been set at $486 for individuals and $2,542 for businesses.

On Tuesday Manitoba RCMP said they received 99 COVID-19-related calls between April 21 and April 27. The majority of the calls reported gatherings of 10 people or more, they said in a release.

Enforcement was not required for most of the calls as they either did not fall under the purview of the RCMP or were resolved through education and/or guidance from officers, police say.

In seven instances, though, RCMP say a verbal warning was issued by officers.

RCMP say Manitobans living outside of Winnipeg should not call 911 for COVID-19-related issues. Reports of non-compliance can be made to the Manitoba Government Inquiry line at 1-866-626-4862.

