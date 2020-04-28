Canadian Tire stores in London, Ont., donate $30K to LHSF COVID-19 fund

Send this page to someone via email

A response fund, established by London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF) following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, received a major boost on Tuesday, courtesy of the city’s four Canadian Tire stores.

The foundation says the stores united to donate $30,000 to the fund, which was set up last month in collaboration with London Health Sciences Centre to help support front-line medical staff, purchase critical equipment and fund research.

In a statement, the foundation’s president and CEO said they were grateful to both Canadian Tire Corporation and the local franchisees for their generosity.

“Our community has truly stepped up and this gift reflects the overwhelming feeling of gratitude and appreciation for our front-line teams,” said John MacFarlane.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Donations like this underscore how we are all in this together.”

Story continues below advertisement

An official with Canadian Tire concurred, saying the stores wanted to do what they could to help London recover from the pandemic.

“Their London community is at the heart of everything they do, and that holds true even during this time,” said Shawn Domingues, Canadian Tire’s regional VP for South West Ontario and Atlantic Canada, in a statement.

More information on how to donate to the LHSF’s COVID-19 Response Fund can be found on the foundation’s website.

1:11 London, Ont. family organizes birthday parade for daughter London, Ont. family organizes birthday parade for daughter