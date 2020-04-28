Downtown Eastside stabbing leaves man in hospital with life-threatening injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are investigating a stabbing on the Downtown Eastside that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 27-year-old victim was stabbed near East Hastings Street and Main Street early Sunday. He made his way to the area of Dunlevy Street and East Hastings Street where he was picked up and taken to hospital where he is recovering.

“This man is battling for his life and we believe that someone knows something about this assault and can assist investigators in finding out what happened,” Sgt. Aaron Roed said in a statement.

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything regarding this assault to please call investigators.”

