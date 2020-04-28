Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 2 new confirmed cases in City of Kawartha Lakes, health unit’s caseload at 158

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 28, 2020 2:48 pm
Updated April 28, 2020 2:55 pm
Katie Kempton, a laboratory technologist at LifeLabs, demonstrates one of the steps taken when a specimen is tested for the novel coronavirus at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020.
Katie Kempton, a laboratory technologist at LifeLabs, demonstrates one of the steps taken when a specimen is tested for the novel coronavirus at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. Canadian Press

Two new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday, the regional health unit reports.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit’s daily report, there are now 138 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Of that number, 95 have now been declared resolved.

Patients in eight of the cases were hospitalized, with two currently in hospital, Ross Memorial Hospital reported on Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Coronavirus outbreak at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay ‘limited’ to 1 patient, 1 staff member

The municipality has also had 32 deaths related to COVID-19 complications, including 28 related to the outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. Outbreak declarations remain in effect at Ross Memorial Hospital and at Case Manor Care Community long-term care in Bobcaygeon, where four residents and four staff tested positive on the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit reports no changes in Northumberland and Haliburton counties, as their respective 13 and seven cases have been resolved. Each county had one case in hospital and no deaths.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the health unit is now at 158, of which 115 have been resolved, or approximately 73 per cent of the cases.

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, Peterborough police cracking down on compliance during COVID-19 pandemic
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19City of Kawartha LakeslindsayNorthumberland CountyRoss Memorial HospitalHaliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health UnitHaliburton CountyHKPRDHUPinecrest
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.