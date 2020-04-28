Coronavirus: 2 new confirmed cases in City of Kawartha Lakes, health unit’s caseload at 158

Send this page to someone via email

Two new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday, the regional health unit reports.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit’s daily report, there are now 138 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Of that number, 95 have now been declared resolved.

Patients in eight of the cases were hospitalized, with two currently in hospital, Ross Memorial Hospital reported on Tuesday morning.

The municipality has also had 32 deaths related to COVID-19 complications, including 28 related to the outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. Outbreak declarations remain in effect at Ross Memorial Hospital and at Case Manor Care Community long-term care in Bobcaygeon, where four residents and four staff tested positive on the weekend.

The health unit reports no changes in Northumberland and Haliburton counties, as their respective 13 and seven cases have been resolved. Each county had one case in hospital and no deaths.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the health unit is now at 158, of which 115 have been resolved, or approximately 73 per cent of the cases.