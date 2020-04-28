New Brunswick to provide Tuesday update on COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Officials are set to provide an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic as New Brunswick adapts to the first phase of its recovery plan.

It has been nine days since the province has reported a new case of the virus and just six of the 188 confirmed cases are active.

New Brunswickers have been rewarded for the low case numbers with some new freedoms. People are now able to form two-family bubbles with another household and parks have been reopened.

But the province’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell warned people on Monday not to take advantage of the loosened restrictions.

“I’m also aware that there are many instances where New Brunswickers have taken chances with the virus by holding multi-family gatherings and neighbourhood get-togethers. That’s really not OK at this stage,” Dr. Russell said.

“We need to understand the temptation to run these risks, but it’s really important that the public, that everybody understands that it’s not worth it.”

Premier Blaine Higgs also said that it is crucial for people to continue following the rules set by public health.

“This is not a free for all,” Higgs said at the province’s daily update on Monday.

“If people start attending gatherings that extend beyond their two household bubble right now we could begin to see a resurgence of COVID-19.”

The province’s Tuesday update is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. AT.

