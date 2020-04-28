Ottawa’s Bluesfest 2020 cancelled; ticketholders can get full refund

Send this page to someone via email

Organizers have officially cancelled the 2020 edition of RBC Bluesfest, one of Ottawa’s most popular summer festivals.

Bluesfest executive director Mark Monahan said in a statement Tuesday that despite having overcome tornadoes and stage collapses in years past, the show could not go on this year in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Anyone who bought a ticket for the July concert dates will be entitled to a full refund, though organizers have offered an option for fans to hold on to their tickets for the 2021 festival, which will see planned acts for the 2020 edition such as Billy Talent, Blink-182, Boyz II Men and The National rebooked for the later date.

Holding on to tickets for another year will help the non-profit organization retain its staff and put on a strong show in 2021, according to organizers.

Story continues below advertisement

Ticketholders will receive an email on May 1 with options for requesting a refund.