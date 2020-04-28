2 Selwyn men charged after vehicle fails to stop for police, crashes into ditch on Hwy. 115: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two Selwyn Township, Ont., men are facing charges after OPP say a vehicle failed to stop for police and later crashed on Highway 115 south of Peterborough on Monday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 3:45 p.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle on the highway in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township. However, police allege the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

OPP say officers did not initiate a pursuit, as other officers were in position to intercept the vehicle.

OPP say the vehicle crashed into the ditch. The driver was uninjured, and the passenger was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with minor injuries, according to police.

As a result of an investigation, William Tait, 29, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Driving while under suspension

Operating an unsafe vehicle

Flight from a peace officer

Speeding

Failure to apply for a permit on becoming an owner

Operating a vehicle without insurance

Three counts of failure to comply with a probation order

Timothy Granger, 24, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 30.

