Crime

Suspended novice driver arrested after allegedly fleeing from Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 9:52 am
Peterborough County OPP charged a novice driver following a traffic stop on Saturday.
A man in Selwyn Township, Ont., is facing nine charges, including flight from a peace officer, following a traffic stop by Ontario Provincial Police just outside Peterborough’s northern city limits on Saturday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 9:45 p.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Woodland Drive in Selwyn Township for a suspected Highway Traffic Act offence.

However, police allege the vehicle fled to a nearby residence. The driver was eventually located, according to police.

Timothy Granger, 24, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with:

  • Flight from a peace officer
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Operation while prohibited
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Use of a licence plate not authorized for a vehicle
  • Novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero
  • Obstructing a peace officer
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Failure to comply with a probation order
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 30, OPP said on Monday.

