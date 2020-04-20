Suspended novice driver arrested after allegedly fleeing from Peterborough County OPP

A man in Selwyn Township, Ont., is facing nine charges, including flight from a peace officer, following a traffic stop by Ontario Provincial Police just outside Peterborough’s northern city limits on Saturday night.
According to Peterborough County OPP, around 9:45 p.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Woodland Drive in Selwyn Township for a suspected Highway Traffic Act offence.
However, police allege the vehicle fled to a nearby residence. The driver was eventually located, according to police.
Timothy Granger, 24, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with:
- Flight from a peace officer
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Operation while prohibited
- Driving while under suspension
- Use of a licence plate not authorized for a vehicle
- Novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero
- Obstructing a peace officer
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Failure to comply with a probation order
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 30, OPP said on Monday.
