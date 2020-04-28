Woman’s death in northeast Calgary deemed suspicious: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating a woman’s death in the northeast part of the city on Monday as suspicious.

Before 9 p.m., police responded to a house in the 600 block of Marian Crescent N.E. for reports of a woman in medical distress.

Police said she was declared dead at the scene.

They found a man in medical distress, and EMS took him to hospital in serious condition.

About 12 hours earlier and also in the northeast, police responded to a man in medical distress. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CPS said.

“There is no indication that this suspicious death is connected to the other suspicious death that occurred earlier today,” police said in a news release.

If you have information, call the police non-emergency line 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.