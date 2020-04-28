Menu

Crime

Woman’s death in northeast Calgary deemed suspicious: police

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 28, 2020 1:18 am
Calgary police responded to a house in the 600 block of Marian Crescent N.E. for reports of a woman in medical distress on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Calgary police responded to a house in the 600 block of Marian Crescent N.E. for reports of a woman in medical distress on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Tom Andriuk/Global News

The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating a woman’s death in the northeast part of the city on Monday as suspicious.

Before 9 p.m., police responded to a house in the 600 block of Marian Crescent N.E. for reports of a woman in medical distress.

Police said she was declared dead at the scene.

They found a man in medical distress, and EMS took him to hospital in serious condition.

About 12 hours earlier and also in the northeast, police responded to a man in medical distress. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CPS said.

“There is no indication that this suspicious death is connected to the other suspicious death that occurred earlier today,” police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

If you have information, call the police non-emergency line 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
