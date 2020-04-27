Police investigate suspicious death in northeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Calgary police’s homicide unit is investigating the death of a man in the city’s northeast on Monday morning.

On April 27, at around 9:15 a.m., police said it responded to a call of a man in medical distress at the 3500 block of 32 Avenue N.E.

READ MORE: Calgary police search for person who may have information on Pineridge homicide

Officers said the man was pronounced dead by emergency medical services before police arrived, and an autopsy has been scheduled for April 29.

Detectives believe the death to be suspicious and are looking to collect CCTV footage of the area and speak with any witnesses.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement