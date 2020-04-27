Sport Calgary says 55% of organizations to have layoffs, aren’t eligible for wage program

Send this page to someone via email

New research shows that the COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on Calgary’s sport sector.

The survey, conducted by Sport Calgary — which represents more than 275 sports organizations — revealed that 97 per cent of respondents have seen a decrease in revenue since the pandemic began.

The survey also suggested that almost half of all sports organizations in the city feel they can only sustain operations for up to six months without further assistance.

Sport Calgary’s CEO, Catriona Le May Doan, said a lot of those financial worries stem from organized sports in the city being ordered to stop as a response to the pandemic.

“The financial impact of missing sports, registrations and tournaments will be enormous and is becoming clearer every day,” Le May Doan said.

The survey also revealed that organizations are worried participation numbers in these sports will be impacted post-pandemic.

“Our Sport Calgary members have told us they aren’t sure if families have the funds to participate in sport this year, or if they will feel safe putting their kids back in activities right away when restrictions are lifted,” Le May Doan said. Tweet This

The survey noted that many sports organizations in Calgary are not eligible for the federal or provincial emergency economic relief programs that have recently been implemented. As a result, the survey stated that 55 per cent of these organizations have, or will have to lay off employees, and 91 per cent of multi-sport facilities in Calgary will see the same outcome.

Le May Doan noted that those layoffs will impact the city’s economy as a whole.

“We know from Sport Calgary’s independent research that the gross municipal amateur sport product in Calgary is over $1.2-billion annually,” she said.

“That amateur sport supports over two per cent of Calgary’s employment.

“The shutdown of the sport sector will be felt across the city.” Tweet This

Le May Doan said that in light of these financial impacts, support for the city’s sports sector will be much needed once the pandemic comes to an end.

Ninety-eight of Sport Calgary’s member organizations participated in the study.