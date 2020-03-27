Calgary sport organizations launch website to unite community amid COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

After the NHL season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the Calgary Flames Foundation and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) are hoping to keep the love of sports alive in the city with a unifying website.

The “United by Community” website features activities and online programs for children, including connections to online fitness programs and messages from CSEC players and alumni.

In a statement on Friday, officials said the website will also serve as a resource hub for adults.

“Adults can download workouts created by the Flames strength and conditioning coach Ryan van Asten,” the statement said.

“The website will also provide information on resources available facilitating support during this time.”

The website also offers educational content for families through a partnership with Classroom Champions.

“We are excited to partner with Classroom Champions to create unique content for families at home,” said Candice Goudie, executive director with the Calgary Flames Foundation.

“Through this partnership, we are bringing CSEC athletes and alumni into homes to help deliver lessons and skills that will not only be helpful during this difficult time, but also throughout their lives.” Tweet This

Goudie said this portion of the website will focus on supporting student’s mental and physical health and will be launched on April 8.

On March 21, the organizations also announced $1.15 million in financial aid for charitable and essential service organizations in the city.

The COVID-19 Community Program funding is expected to be delivered to several agencies in Calgary, including the Mustard Seed, YW Calgary and the Calgary Food Bank, early next week.