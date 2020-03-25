Calgary Tower asks for help lighting up city amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Tower hopes to shed some light across the city during a time of uncertainty as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The organization is asking Calgarians to design their own light show to be featured on the tower for the entire city to see.

The organization took to Twitter on Wednesday to explain the details of the LED Challenge.

“We’re countering the self-isolation blues with a colouring contest,” the tweet said. Tweet This

Contest time – help colour the Tower! We're countering the self isolation blues with a colouring contest. Winning submissions will be turned into real life light shows! Learn more here: https://t.co/zHp2sqVPoZ pic.twitter.com/Hi5yHeos4b — Calgary Tower (@TheCalgaryTower) March 25, 2020

To enter the contest, residents can download the Calgary Tower template and colour in the white zones.

Sections of the tower have been numbered on the template. Each section can be home to between one and 16 different colours.

The contest announcement urges residents to be creative and use old light shows as a guideline in their designs.

“The easier it is to translate into a real show, the better your chances are of winning,” the post said. Tweet This

Entries should be shared on Twitter or Instagram using #MyTowerLights.

The winning entries will be seen lighting up the tower on March 29, April 3 and April 9.