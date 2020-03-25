Menu

Calgary Tower asks for help lighting up city amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 5:43 pm
The Calgary Tower is lit up with the colors of the French flag to show support and sympathy regarding the Paris attacks in Calgary, Alta. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2015. One of Calgary's most recognizable landmarks remains closed seven weeks after an elevator with eight people on board plunged several floors.
The Calgary Tower is lit up with the colors of the French flag to show support and sympathy regarding the Paris attacks in Calgary, Alta. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2015. One of Calgary's most recognizable landmarks remains closed seven weeks after an elevator with eight people on board plunged several floors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

The Calgary Tower hopes to shed some light across the city during a time of uncertainty as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The organization is asking Calgarians to design their own light show to be featured on the tower for the entire city to see.

The organization took to Twitter on Wednesday to explain the details of the LED Challenge.

“We’re countering the self-isolation blues with a colouring contest,” the tweet said.

To enter the contest, residents can download the Calgary Tower template and colour in the white zones.

Sections of the tower have been numbered on the template. Each section can be home to between one and 16 different colours.

The contest announcement urges residents to be creative and use old light shows as a guideline in their designs.

“The easier it is to translate into a real show, the better your chances are of winning,” the post said.

Entries should be shared on Twitter or Instagram using #MyTowerLights.

The winning entries will be seen lighting up the tower on March 29, April 3 and April 9.

