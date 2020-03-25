Menu

Canada

Debunking Calgary COVID-19 myths: Are helicopters used to spray disinfectant across the city?

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 10:10 am
Global News

The City of Calgary took to Twitter on Tuesday to dispel some strange gossip apparently making the rounds amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A tweet posted just after 7:30 p.m. said “we’ve heard rumours about how we are disinfecting the city. We are not spraying throughout the night or using helicopters to disinfect areas.”

Instead, the city again asked citizens to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus by washing their hands and maintaining a two-metre physical distance from the people around you when leaving the house.

In a follow-up tweet, the city stated its top priorities are the “health, safety and [well]-being of the public and our employees” and “maintaining essential services that Calgarians rely upon.”

The city is encouraging anyone who wants more information on their response to COVID-19 to visit Calgary.ca/covid19.

The City of Calgary remains under a state of local emergency, which was declared on March 15.

Alberta also remains in a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The province declared a public health emergency on March 17.

As of Tuesday, there were 358 in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta, including two deaths.

For more information, you can visit the province’s COVID-19 website.

