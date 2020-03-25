Debunking Calgary COVID-19 myths: Are helicopters used to spray disinfectant across the city?

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary took to Twitter on Tuesday to dispel some strange gossip apparently making the rounds amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A tweet posted just after 7:30 p.m. said “we’ve heard rumours about how we are disinfecting the city. We are not spraying throughout the night or using helicopters to disinfect areas.”

Instead, the city again asked citizens to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus by washing their hands and maintaining a two-metre physical distance from the people around you when leaving the house.

We’ve heard rumours about how we are disinfecting the city. We are not spraying throughout the night or using helicopters to disinfect areas. You can help prevent the spread of coronavirus by washing your hands and most importantly maintaining a 2 meter physical distance. — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) March 25, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, the city stated its top priorities are the “health, safety and [well]-being of the public and our employees” and “maintaining essential services that Calgarians rely upon.”

The city is encouraging anyone who wants more information on their response to COVID-19 to visit Calgary.ca/covid19.

The City of Calgary remains under a state of local emergency, which was declared on March 15.

The #COVID19 response is a whole community response, says Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Tom Sampson.

💳 Support local businesses by buying gift cards to use later, ordering takeout or delivery

🧻 Please don’t hoard supplies

❤ Share acts of kindness with #AlbertaCares pic.twitter.com/H4P7MK7VNc — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) March 20, 2020

Alberta also remains in a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The province declared a public health emergency on March 17.

As of Tuesday, there were 358 in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta, including two deaths.

For more information, you can visit the province’s COVID-19 website.