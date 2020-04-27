Menu

Crime

Vehicle reported stolen from Peel, Ont., clocked at over 200 km/h: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 3:37 pm
OPP say the vehicle was reported stolen by Peel police, and was involved in a gas theft before it was stopped for stunt driving on Highway 401.
Lennox and Addington OPP arrested a Brampton, Ont., man after they say they caught him travelling 100 km/h over the speed limit in the Napanee, Ont., region.

On Saturday, OPP saw a vehicle going westbound on Highway 401 near County Road 6 travelling over 200 km/h on the highway. Police say the vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic.

Police say the same vehicle was reported stolen from Peel, Ont., and was connected to a gas theft investigation in Gananoque, Ont. Police say the drier had a G1 licence.

READ MORE: Quebec delivery driver charged with stunt driving in Northumberland County: OPP

Police were able to stop the vehicle near the Napanee, Ont., exit of Highway 401.

The driver, Navjot Singh Dhaliwal, a 25-year-old from Brampton, was charged with the following:

  • possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000,
  • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • theft under $5,000
  • two counts of possession of an identity document
  • possession of a stolen credit card
  • stunt driving
  • drive under suspension
  • G1 licence holder — unaccompanied by a qualified driver
  • G1 licence holder — driving on a prohibited highway
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
