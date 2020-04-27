Vehicle reported stolen from Peel, Ont., clocked at over 200 km/h: OPP

Lennox and Addington OPP arrested a Brampton, Ont., man after they say they caught him travelling 100 km/h over the speed limit in the Napanee, Ont., region.
On Saturday, OPP saw a vehicle going westbound on Highway 401 near County Road 6 travelling over 200 km/h on the highway. Police say the vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic.
Police say the same vehicle was reported stolen from Peel, Ont., and was connected to a gas theft investigation in Gananoque, Ont. Police say the drier had a G1 licence.
Police were able to stop the vehicle near the Napanee, Ont., exit of Highway 401.
The driver, Navjot Singh Dhaliwal, a 25-year-old from Brampton, was charged with the following:
- possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000,
- dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- theft under $5,000
- two counts of possession of an identity document
- possession of a stolen credit card
- stunt driving
- drive under suspension
- G1 licence holder — unaccompanied by a qualified driver
- G1 licence holder — driving on a prohibited highway
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS