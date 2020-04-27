Vehicle reported stolen from Peel, Ont., clocked at over 200 km/h: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Lennox and Addington OPP arrested a Brampton, Ont., man after they say they caught him travelling 100 km/h over the speed limit in the Napanee, Ont., region.

On Saturday, OPP saw a vehicle going westbound on Highway 401 near County Road 6 travelling over 200 km/h on the highway. Police say the vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic.

Police say the same vehicle was reported stolen from Peel, Ont., and was connected to a gas theft investigation in Gananoque, Ont. Police say the drier had a G1 licence.

Police were able to stop the vehicle near the Napanee, Ont., exit of Highway 401.

The driver, Navjot Singh Dhaliwal, a 25-year-old from Brampton, was charged with the following:

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000,

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

theft under $5,000

two counts of possession of an identity document

possession of a stolen credit card

stunt driving

drive under suspension

G1 licence holder — unaccompanied by a qualified driver

G1 licence holder — driving on a prohibited highway

