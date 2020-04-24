Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec delivery driver charged with stunt driving in Northumberland County: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 24, 2020 4:29 pm
A delivery driver from Montreal has been charged with stunt driving for travelling 119 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone in Northumberland County.
A delivery driver from Montreal has been charged with stunt driving for travelling 119 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone in Northumberland County. The Canadian Press

A parcel delivery driver from Quebec faces a stunt driving charge following a traffic stop by OPP in Northumberland County on Thursday night.

According to OPP, an officer clocked an SUV travelling 119 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Percy Street in the village of Castleton, about 30 kilometres northeast of Cobourg.

READ MORE: Trent Hills, Ont. man clocked at 160 km/h in 80 km/h zone: Peterborough County OPP

As a result, a 32-year-old driver from Montreal was arrested and charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

The driver’s licence was suspended for seven days, while the vehicle was towed and impounded.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in Cobourg at a later date, OPP said Friday.

Police across GTA concerned about more stunt drivers on the road.
Police across GTA concerned about more stunt drivers on the road.
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceNorthumberland CountyStunt drivingNorthumberland OPPCramahe TownshipDelivery Driverparcel deliveryCastletonNorthumberland County stunt driving
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.