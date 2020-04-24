Quebec delivery driver charged with stunt driving in Northumberland County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A parcel delivery driver from Quebec faces a stunt driving charge following a traffic stop by OPP in Northumberland County on Thursday night.

According to OPP, an officer clocked an SUV travelling 119 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Percy Street in the village of Castleton, about 30 kilometres northeast of Cobourg.

As a result, a 32-year-old driver from Montreal was arrested and charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

The driver’s licence was suspended for seven days, while the vehicle was towed and impounded.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in Cobourg at a later date, OPP said Friday.

