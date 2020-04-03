Trent Hills, Ont. man clocked at 160 km/h in 80 km/h zone: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Trent Hills man faces stunt driving charges after he was clocked driving double the posted speed limit on Thursday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers were conducting radar patrol on County Road 38 in Asphodel-Norwood Township. Just after 9:30 p.m., an officer clocked a vehicle travelling 160 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

Police conducted a traffic stop and a 74-year-old man was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

The man’s driver’s licence was suspended and his vehicle impounded, both for seven days, OPP said.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough at a future date.

