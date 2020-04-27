FCP and Wexit members to vote on merging into Wildrose Independence Party of Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Freedom Conservative Party and the Wexit Alberta group will vote June 29 on whether to unite into one political party.

In a news release Monday, the two groups announced that an agreement in principle had been struck to unite into the Wildrose Independence Party of Alberta (WIP).

The FCP requires a two-thirds super-majority in the June online referendum in order for the resolution to pass.

If both groups ratify the unification agreement, the WIP will be formed.

One day later, the Interim Joint Board of Governors will elect an interim-leader, president and other officers of the party, the news release explained.

The party’s first convention would take place within three months of the vote, “pending any public health limitations on gatherings.”

A leadership election would be held “after that,” the news release said.

The two groups said Elections Alberta has already approved the name Wildrose Independence Party of Alberta.

“However, members will have the opportunity to select another name if they choose at the founding party convention,” the groups said.

Negotiations between the two groups have been going on for more than nine months, representatives said.

“The agreement is written in such a way that other like-minded parties may join the unification agreement at any time,” the news release said. Tweet This

“[Our members] told us to reach out to other parties and organizations that support freedom and sovereignty for Alberta, and we have done so with an outstretched hand,” FCP President Bill Jones said.

“We have worked hard to include everyone interested in coming together for the greater good of Alberta to found a credible, viable, mainstream party to be the voice and vehicle of Alberta independence.”

Peter Downing, Wexit Alberta’s executive director, cited growing interest in a western separatist movement.

“Since Eastern Canada re-elected Justin Trudeau, the Western independence movement has exploded,” he said. “Albertans have given Jason Kenney a chance to get a ‘fair deal’ for his people, and after one year, all we have seen is talk.”

“The time has come for all Alberta sovereigntists in all parties and organizations to come together behind a single, unified and credible party that can do what we are unable to do apart. The Wildrose Independence Party is here to put Ottawa and the federalists on notice: Alberta independence has arrived, and it will fight on until Alberta is free.”

Derek Fildebrandt, the former national research director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, launched the FCP in July 2018 after being turfed by the UCP over a number of controversies.

He lost his seat in the Chestermere-Strathmore riding the April provincial election to the UCP’s Leeela Aheer. Fildebrandt announced in April 2019 he was stepping down as leader of the party, with a desire to leave politics.

David White was later announced as the FCP’s interim leader.