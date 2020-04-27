Coronavirus: 120 new cases confirmed over the weekend in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

The number of lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus ballooned over the weekend in Ottawa, but the rate of hospitalization took a step back — an important metric in determining whether infections have peaked in the capital.

Ottawa Public Health says it has identified 1,154 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the city as of Sunday at 4 pm.

That’s 120 more cases than the local health unit had reported before the weekend.

Friday proved to be the city’s deadliest day yet of the pandemic, with eight people dying in connection to the virus over a 24-hour period.

In total, Ottawa’s coronavirus death toll rose 59 over the weekend.

There are currently 22 ongoing outbreaks in Ottawa institutions such as long-term care homes and retirement residences.

In a spot of good news, the proportion of cases requiring hospitalization fell by one percentage point to 10 per cent on Sunday.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, has said this is a key metric in determining how well the city is managing the spread of the virus and whether Ottawa has hit its infection peak.