Ilderton, Ont., farm looks to add lamb levity to your quarantine Zoom calls

A London-area farm has launched a new initiative aimed at livening up lackluster Zoom meetings, while also helping support medical workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The premise is simple: for $20, you can have cute, fluffy lambs join in on your Zoom call for 20 minutes, courtesy of Flock Ewe Farms of Ilderton.

Part of the proceeds raised will go toward the making of protective masks for medical workers, said farmer Nick Salomon, whose daughters, Ally, 13, and Eva, 12, spearheaded the venture, dubbed Little Leaping Lambs.

Speaking with 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady on Monday, the pair said they were inspired after seeing a similar initiative being offered by an animal sanctuary in California.

“We wanted to make people happy because people are alone in self-isolation and we thought it was a good way to do it.”

About five or six lambs join in on each call, the pair said, including Abby, Asher, Elsa, Reagan, Snickers and Skittles.

“We have them in a pen, and at the beginning of the call, we introduce the lambs to you, and you get to see them and ask them questions.”

Those interested in having the animals on their Zoom calls only have about a month left to do so, they said.

“The lambs are small now, but they get big really fast, so we won’t be able to carry them. And they’re harder and stronger to handle.”

More information can be found on the Little Leaping Lambs Facebook page.

