Jeff Goldblum under fire for question about Islam on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Jeff Goldblum has become the subject of controversy online after being a guest host on the 12th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race earlier this month.

During a “Stars and Stripes Forever” themed-segment, where contestants were asked to come up with patriotic drag outfits, the American actor inexplicably pondered if Islam was an “anti-homosexuality” or “anti-women” religion in front of a Middle Eastern contestant.

Iranian-Canadian drag queen Jackie Cox (or Darius Rose) took to the runway in a red and white stripe-emblazoned caftan along with a blue veil which was donned with 50 silver stars — much like the American flag.

When asked if she was religious by the Jurassic Park (1993) star, Cox admitted she wasn’t, before providing the judge’s panel with some context on her wardrobe choice.

“Isn’t this an interesting wrinkle, though?” replied Goldblum, 67. “Is there something in that religion that is anti-sexuality and is anti-woman? Does that complicate the issue?” he asked.

This comment launched an abundance of criticism against the actor across various different social media platforms.

Many dubbed Goldblum “Islamophobic,” while others suggested he never would have said such a thing if Cox’s outfit represented a different religion, such as Christianity.

Others said his questioned were simply “inappropriate” and called him “racist” for asking them.

Here’s what some angered Twitter users had to say:

The issue is if the drag queen Jackie had walked out looking like the pope he probably never would have even mentioned the homophobia and misogyny in Christianity. But because it’s Islam it has to be brought to light? Every religion has its issues. — ayyyye lmao (@lalala_layal) April 26, 2020

Jeff Goldblum's question about Islam to the performer wearing hijab in #DragRace always makes me wonder what folks say about us Muslims behind our backs. This was him holding back & trying to be sensitive. He's well-traveled, informed & he's from "liberal Hollywood." I wonder… — Wajahat "Social Distance Yourself" Ali (@WajahatAli) April 25, 2020

Jeff Goldblum’s commentary tonight on drag race has been really off-putting, the whole “just wondering out loud, Islam is a misogynistic, homophobic faith” is not cool — Erin Brockobić (@erinbrockobic) April 25, 2020

Why does Jeff Goldblum acts like Islam is the only religion stating that homosexuality is a sin on national TV? i’m confused pic.twitter.com/6VEXVuPYO3 — ريان (@ryantheWarlock) April 27, 2020

I really don’t need to see the islamophobic Jeff Goldblum clip on the second day of Ramadan so please stop sharing it and remember: if you bring up homophobia and sexism every time someone mentions Islam but not Christianity you’re racist. That’s it. You are. — Alex✨ (@dirtbagboyfren) April 25, 2020

why tf did jeff goldblum think that was an appropriate thing to bring up #dragrace pic.twitter.com/GaaVtErqk4 — ares (@gobeheroes) April 25, 2020

jeff goldblum saying islam is anti muslim on the first day of ramadan like he doesnt have multiple sexual assault accusations against him — ⛓💒⛓ (@oathcore) April 25, 2020

jeff goldblum's islamophobic question made clear how deeply racist the gay community is. youre telling me NONE of yall felt super gross having to watch that exchange unfold??? none of you felt how uncomfortable jackie was to hear something like that??? — josé~ (@r1mjob) April 25, 2020

watching Jeff Goldblum ask that question on Drag Race pic.twitter.com/39CApznioA — Hugo San (@sanhugz) April 25, 2020

@JackieCoxNYC was making a statement about her Iranian heritage through her fashion and spoke up about the way the Muslim ban has oppressed Muslims. His little comment that "that religion" is anti-homosexuality and anti-woman comes off like a justification for the racist laws. — seksu (@alqueerian) April 25, 2020

On the other hand, an influx of Goldblum supporters came sweeping in to defend the veteran entertainer, by saying he was merely asking a question and not insinuating negative connotations towards Islam.

“Jeff Goldblum asked a QUESTION,” wrote one user. “He did not go on television to say Muslims are ‘anti-homosexuality and anti-woman,'” they added.

oh of course twitter’s hypocritical ass would be angry jeff goldblum shed light on millions of lgbt+ people who live in fear of being killed in muslim majority countries. it’s LEGAL and it’s ENCOURAGED like holy sh*t how can you NOT talk about it? — •J• (@alshariraa) April 25, 2020

“Jeff Goldblum is f–king excellent and spot on. I am a proud liberal and advocate for Muslim acceptance,” tweeted another.

“But being Muslim and not acknowledging that its history and basis as an ideology is oppressive to women is ignorant to say the least,” they concluded.

The seemingly controversial outfit was a representation of “the importance of visibility that people of religious minorities need to have” in the U.S., according to Cox.

“It’s a complex issue,” she said, before breaking down into tears. She later revealed how U.S. government policies had taken a toll on her Muslim family directly, pointing at U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Muslim ban.”

On his ponderings, Goldblum said he was “just thinking out loud” and “maybe being stupid” before asking RuPaul‘s opinion on the matter.

“I’m here, and I deserve to be in America just as much as anyone else.” Thank you for your bravery, @JackieCoxNYC – we’re so happy you’re here. ❤️#DragRace pic.twitter.com/aVCFXNKHHx — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 25, 2020

“No, no. I think drag has always shaken the tree, so to speak,” said the host.

“There are so many different layers to this presentation,” he added. “If it was ever going to be done, this is the stage to do it.”

As of this writing, Goldblum has not publicly addressed the controversy.