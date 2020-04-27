Jeff Goldblum under fire for question about Islam on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Jeff Goldblum has become the subject of controversy online after being a guest host on the 12th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race earlier this month.
During a “Stars and Stripes Forever” themed-segment, where contestants were asked to come up with patriotic drag outfits, the American actor inexplicably pondered if Islam was an “anti-homosexuality” or “anti-women” religion in front of a Middle Eastern contestant.
Iranian-Canadian drag queen Jackie Cox (or Darius Rose) took to the runway in a red and white stripe-emblazoned caftan along with a blue veil which was donned with 50 silver stars — much like the American flag.
When asked if she was religious by the Jurassic Park (1993) star, Cox admitted she wasn’t, before providing the judge’s panel with some context on her wardrobe choice.
“Isn’t this an interesting wrinkle, though?” replied Goldblum, 67. “Is there something in that religion that is anti-sexuality and is anti-woman? Does that complicate the issue?” he asked.
This comment launched an abundance of criticism against the actor across various different social media platforms.
READ MORE: Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney exchange words on who’s the ‘better’ band — Beatles or Rolling Stones
Many dubbed Goldblum “Islamophobic,” while others suggested he never would have said such a thing if Cox’s outfit represented a different religion, such as Christianity.
Others said his questioned were simply “inappropriate” and called him “racist” for asking them.
Here’s what some angered Twitter users had to say:
On the other hand, an influx of Goldblum supporters came sweeping in to defend the veteran entertainer, by saying he was merely asking a question and not insinuating negative connotations towards Islam.
“Jeff Goldblum asked a QUESTION,” wrote one user. “He did not go on television to say Muslims are ‘anti-homosexuality and anti-woman,'” they added.
“Jeff Goldblum is f–king excellent and spot on. I am a proud liberal and advocate for Muslim acceptance,” tweeted another.
“But being Muslim and not acknowledging that its history and basis as an ideology is oppressive to women is ignorant to say the least,” they concluded.
The seemingly controversial outfit was a representation of “the importance of visibility that people of religious minorities need to have” in the U.S., according to Cox.
“It’s a complex issue,” she said, before breaking down into tears. She later revealed how U.S. government policies had taken a toll on her Muslim family directly, pointing at U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Muslim ban.”
On his ponderings, Goldblum said he was “just thinking out loud” and “maybe being stupid” before asking RuPaul‘s opinion on the matter.
“No, no. I think drag has always shaken the tree, so to speak,” said the host.
“There are so many different layers to this presentation,” he added. “If it was ever going to be done, this is the stage to do it.”
As of this writing, Goldblum has not publicly addressed the controversy.
COMMENTS