Campground, cruise operators hoping for viable season despite COVID-19 impacts

Tourism-dependent seasonal businesses in New Brunswick are feeling the pinch amid COVID-19 restrictions and concerns.

While owners and operators try to remain optimistic, the next few months can paint a gloomy — or at least uncertain — picture.

For Shediac Bay Cruises, the losses are already piling up after having to cancel all June reservations.

“We had about 30-plus motor coach buses coming in and we’ve had a few private groups that booked already that had to be cancelled,” says Denise LeBlanc, who co-owns the business with her husband.

“For the rest of the summer months, we don’t know what it will mean.”

For the month of June alone, “we’ll be losing, gross, about close to $90,000,” she says.

But with room for more than 50 people on the boat, along with dinner and bar services, there’s a lot of uncertainty about what the future holds beyond June.

Commercial passenger boats are docked until at least July 1, a directive ordered by Transport Canada due to pandemic concerns.

LeBlanc says as long as borders remain closed, it’s going to be difficult because people from across the world and central Canada are their primary guests.

“We’d like to be able to open, at least for the people of New Brunswick, and try to make it at least a great summer for some people.”​

Down the road in Shediac, South Cove Camping & Golf is another family-owned business that’s feeling the pinch.

They’re hoping the season can be saved, but are preparing for some possible restrictions.

“This includes social events over the weekend with live music, or treasure hunt for the kids, we have potluck dinners,” he says.

“Those kinds of activities, I’d expect we would have to curtail or maybe eliminate for this year.”

But aside from those gatherings, Robichaud says public health protocols can be followed at the campground.

“We’d expect that campers would stay on their sites, and if they go for walks around the campground, they can easily maintain two-metre social distancing,” he says.

He hopes both businesses and residents will be able to have a somewhat “normal” summer.

“After this winter and spring that we’ve had, I think New Brunswickers are looking forward to some leisure time this summer,” he says. “I think New Brunswickers need a vacation.”

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell announced Friday a phased-in recovery plan, that could see seasonal campgrounds open in two-to-four weeks as long as things stay on the right track.

But there was also a warning that current restrictions could quickly be reinstated if additional COVID-19 cases arise.

In the Saint John area, the global pandemic has put a fork in the summer season plans for another campground.

Howard Heans, owner of Hardings Point Campground, says overnight, business will face significant impacts as a result of COVID-19 Andrew Cromwell / Global News

“[COVID-19 is] going to affect [business] in a big way, I think,” says Howard Heans, owner of Hardings Point Campground.

“Overnight traffic, I think, is in trouble this summer,” he tells Global News. “As long as borders remain closed, it’s going to be pretty well non-existent.”

Heans says seasonal guests would typically be in raking leaves from their lots at this time of year, but that has to be put on hold while they await further directive or clarification from the provincial government about next steps.

