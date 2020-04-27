Overnight fire at Winnipeg home started in laundry room: fire officials

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) believes an overnight fire at a Leila Avenue home started in the building’s laundry room.

Crews were called to the home in the 500 block of Leila Avenue around 3:17 a.m. Monday and saw flames and smoke coming from the home.

They declared the fire under control about a half-hour later.

READ MORE: Malfunctioning bathroom fan triggers overnight fire in Winnipeg

No one was found in the house, and no injuries were reported, the WFPS said.

The WFPS is reminding residents to ensure dryers are properly installed and cleaned on a regular basis in order to avoid a fire starting in the laundry room.

The cost of the damage is unknown at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

1:39 WFPS on how to protect your home from carbon monoxide poisoning WFPS on how to protect your home from carbon monoxide poisoning