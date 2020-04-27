Menu

Canada

Overnight fire at Winnipeg home started in laundry room: fire officials

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 9:11 am
Winnipeg fire officials believe an overnight fire at a house on Leila Avenue started in the laundry room.
Winnipeg fire officials believe an overnight fire at a house on Leila Avenue started in the laundry room. Abigail Turner/Global News

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) believes an overnight fire at a Leila Avenue home started in the building’s laundry room.

Crews were called to the home in the 500 block of Leila Avenue around 3:17 a.m. Monday and saw flames and smoke coming from the home.

They declared the fire under control about a half-hour later.

Malfunctioning bathroom fan triggers overnight fire in Winnipeg

No one was found in the house, and no injuries were reported, the WFPS said.

The WFPS is reminding residents to ensure dryers are properly installed and cleaned on a regular basis in order to avoid a fire starting in the laundry room.

The cost of the damage is unknown at this time.

WFPS on how to protect your home from carbon monoxide poisoning
WFPS on how to protect your home from carbon monoxide poisoning
