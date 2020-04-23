Malfunctioning bathroom fan triggers overnight fire in Winnipeg

A malfunctioning bathroom fan is believed to be the cause of an overnight fire in Winnipeg.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said crews were called to a home in the 1500 block of Pacific Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
Crews arrived to find flames coming from the home. It reportedly took about 50 minutes to get the fire under control.
No one was inside at the time, and no other injuries were reported, according to WFPS.
The house reportedly has significant fire, smoke and water damage. It’s unclear what the cost of damage is at this time.
