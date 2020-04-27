Coronavirus: Police report 4 weekend fishing infractions on Ganaraska River in Port Hope

Police in Port Hope, Ont., reported four bylaw infractions related to fishing on the Ganaraska River on the weekend.

Last week, the Municipality of Port Hope council approved a temporary bylaw restricting access to the river for open fishing as part of a protective measure during the coronavirus pandemic. The restrictions went into effect on April 22 and will remain until May 12, at which time they will be reviewed and the decision made to either lift or extend them, the town said.

“It was a difficult decision but one we felt we had to make to protect the citizens of our community from the COVID-19 virus,” said Mayor Bob Sanderson.

Sanderson said the opening weekend of the trout fishing season usually attracts thousands of anglers to the river, which runs through the heart of the town to Lake Ontario. He said the bylaw was the only step the municipality could take.

“There was no possible way we felt we could protect our citizens or those who came here in an appropriate manner without these restrictions,” he said.

The bylaw prohibits access to the river between Molson Street and Lake Ontario and includes all green spaces and trails. Access to the river through municipal properties is also prohibited.

Thankyou to the citizens of and visitors to @PortHopeInfo for your cooperation so far in abiding by this temporary restriction. Together we will kick #Covid_19 down the road…or the river. 🇨🇦👍🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/LBG1YjoVC6 — Port Hope Police (@PortHopePolice) April 25, 2020

The town says failure to comply with the restriction can result in a fine of $150. The town has posted signage about the restrictions along the river, at entry locations along Highway 401 and online.

“Port Hope police would like to thank citizens and visitors for their continued co-operation during this pandemic,” police said Monday morning.

Sanderson says he appreciates residents’ support and understanding for the restriction.

“We’ll do this for two weeks and we’ll give the support that’s needed for our citizens,” he said. “And we’d like to invite anybody who wants to come next year when the fishing will be even better.”

