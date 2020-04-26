Saskatoon Police searching for armed man near Avenue B North

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Police are searching the area around Avenue B North and 34th street for a man with a gun.

Police were called to the area shortly after 4 p.m. because of a weapon.

A statement said officers were called to a home where a 14-year-old boy had been shot.

He has been taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

The statement also said they are searching the area for a 32-year-old male suspect believed to still have the gun.

The statement said the victim and suspect know each other.

Nearly a dozen police cruisers swarmed the Avenue B and 34th Street intersection after 4 p.m. and an officer told Global News he didn’t know how big the crime scene was.

Shortly after 6 p.m. only about six cars were still there.

The Forensic Identification unit is investigating.

This story is developing and will be updated when possible.