Saskatoon Police searching for armed man near Avenue B North

Saskatoon Police are searching the area around Avenue B North and 34th street for a man with a gun.
Police were called to the area shortly after 4 p.m. because of a weapon.
A statement said officers were called to a home where a 14-year-old boy had been shot.
He has been taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.
The statement also said they are searching the area for a 32-year-old male suspect believed to still have the gun.
The statement said the victim and suspect know each other.
Nearly a dozen police cruisers swarmed the Avenue B and 34th Street intersection after 4 p.m. and an officer told Global News he didn’t know how big the crime scene was.
Shortly after 6 p.m. only about six cars were still there.
The Forensic Identification unit is investigating.
This story is developing and will be updated when possible.
