Saturday morning stabbing sends man to Saskatoon hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A man discovered by Saskatoon police and paramedics early Saturday morning in Riversdale is recovering in hospital after being stabbed.

Officers responded to a 911 call at 6 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Avenue D South and found a man suffering from a stab wound.

According to a statement, the victim was taken to Royal University Hospital and is in stable condition.

Police believe the victim and attacker know each other and there is no risk to public safety.

Two men were questioned and released without charges.

Members of the Serious Assault and Forensic Identification units are investigating.

4:02 Saskatoon police commissioner’s reaction to 2019 statistics Saskatoon police commissioner’s reaction to 2019 statistics

Story continues below advertisement