Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Saturday morning stabbing sends man to Saskatoon hospital

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted April 26, 2020 1:15 pm
Updated April 26, 2020 2:56 pm
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle.
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle. File / Global News

A man discovered by Saskatoon police and paramedics early Saturday morning in Riversdale is recovering in hospital after being stabbed.

Officers responded to a 911 call at 6 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Avenue D South and found a man suffering from a stab wound.

According to a statement, the victim was taken to Royal University Hospital and is in stable condition.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Police Service records 10% violent crime increase in 2019

Police believe the victim and attacker know each other and there is no risk to public safety.

Two men were questioned and released without charges.

Members of the Serious Assault and Forensic Identification units are investigating.

Saskatoon police commissioner’s reaction to 2019 statistics
Saskatoon police commissioner’s reaction to 2019 statistics
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceStabbingSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoonRoyal University HospitalSaskatoon CrimeRiversdaleSaskatoon Stabbing
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.