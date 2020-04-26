B.C. seniors advocate to announce new supports amid coronavirus crisis

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s seniors advocate is set to announce more supports for the province’s elderly and their care workers during the novel coronavirus pandemic Sunday afternoon.

Over 20 long-term care homes have seen outbreaks of COVID-19 since the pandemic reached B.C. in early February. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Saturday that 11 of those outbreaks have now been resolved.

The majority of the 100 deaths from the disease so far in B.C. have been linked to seniors’ care facilities.

Workers in those facilities also account for most of the cases under the age of 40, according to the province’s latest epidemiological data.

The provincial government has committed to raising pay for those workers and has ordered facilities not to share staff in an effort to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Yet care workers say they are struggling to keep themselves safe from contracting the virus, particularly in gaining access to personal protective equipment supplies.

A survey last week found 70 per cent of roughly 500 workers polled across B.C. were seeing a “critical” shortage of supplies, with nearly the same number saying they expected to run out of masks, gloves and other equipment in three days.

A follow-up survey released Saturday found the situation had improved somewhat, but that members were still seeing gaps.

Forty-two per cent of those surveyed now say they only have a three-day supply of equipment, while 40 per cent say they could run out of gloves within a week.