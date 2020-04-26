London Knights bring Jackson Edward into fold

Send this page to someone via email

Jackson Edward is now officially a member of the London Knights.

He was London’s first pick of the second round in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection that was held on April 4 and the Knights announced that Edward has signed a standard OHL player agreement as of April 24.

Edward went 22nd overall in this year’s draft and was high on London’s list thanks to a one-two combination that not every player can bring: size and skill.

“He’s a big six-foot, two-inch defenceman who skates very well,” says Knights associate general manager Rob Simpson. “He can transport the puck out of his own end… and has a good combination of offence and defence to his game.”

Finding space on the London blue line never seems easy but the graduation of names like Alec Regula, Ryan Merkley and Markus Phillips will mean there are big skates and to fill for the returnees and newcomers on defence.

Story continues below advertisement

Edward spent this past season playing for the York-Simcoe Express where he tied for third in team scoring, with 12 goals and 30 points in 36 league games. He also demonstrated his willingness to play physical hockey with 74 penalty minutes, which was tops on his team.

Along with his size and skill, scouts often talked glowingly about Edward’s confidence and intelligence.

London general manager Mark Hunter admits the Newmarket, Ont., native impressed with “the way he sees the ice and the way he approaches the game.”

READ MORE: London Knights add 16 new players in 2020 OHL Priority Selection

Edward is set to make his OHL debut this coming season. Ontario Hockey League Commissioner David Branch has stated, “Right now [the OHL] is planning to open up on time.”

The OHL, WHL and QMJHL cancelled the remainder of the 2019-20 season and the 2020 Memorial Cup in Kelowna, B.C. following the COVID-19 outbreak.

READ MORE: Ben Bujold now officially a London Knight

Notes:

The London Knights and the London Knights Alumni Foundation donated $12,500 to the St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation’s Health Crisis Fund.

London signed Ben Bujold, their first-round pick in 2020 on April 22.

Knights overager Jason Willms will attend the University of New Brunswick next year and play for the Varsity Reds.