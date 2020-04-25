Coronavirus: Winnipeg 3D printer hobbyists make PPE for front-line workers

Winnipeg 3D printer hobbyists and businesses have banded together to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) free of charge for health-care workers and other people on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group of about 75 volunteers — Winnipeg Fighting COVID — started up about two-and-a-half weeks ago, its operations coordinator Nick Burley said.

In the time since, the volunteers have crafted and donated about 3,000 ear protectors with 110 3D printers — the ear protectors are hooked on to the straps of surgical masks to relieve pressure on the wearer’s ears.

“A lot of people working 12, 16 hour days with these masks on their face are running into a lot of issues — chafing, blistering, wounds on the back of their ears,” Burley, a hobbyist with a 3D printer, said.

“We’ve had a huge outpouring of nurses and other front-line workers, first responders … essential workers out in the community. We’re trying to get as many units as possible out to people in need.”

The manufacturers send the finished product to a central location where the PPE is sanitized to Health Canada standards, Burley said, before being packaged and sent off.

The group came to be after local 3D printing hobbyists wanted to do something to contribute, despite not working on the front line of the pandemic.

“I have a 3D printer at home and I use it for little projects… I had seen on a Winnipeg 3D printing Facebook (group) that quite a few people were printing [ear protectors] and getting them out to people,” Burley said. “Not everybody can go out on the front line and help — be a nurse, be a doctor, or help in that regard.

The group has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the material needed to keep printing the ear protectors — as of Saturday evening, it had raised $1,300.

