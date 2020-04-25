Coronavirus: Number of confirmed cases rises to 160 in Interior Health region

Send this page to someone via email

For a third straight day, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased in the Interior Health region.

On Saturday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the latest statistics for B.C., including 95 new cases across the province.

Of that tally, two were in Interior Health, which pushed the region’s number of confirmed cases to 160.

Last Saturday, there were 150 cases, but by Monday, there were 153 cases — a stat that stayed flat through Wednesday.

On Thursday, though, the number of cases rose by three, with two more announced on Friday for a total of 158.

Overall, there are now 1,948 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout B.C.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases elsewhere throughout B.C:

Vancouver Coastal Health region: 778

Fraser Health region: 853

Vancouver Island Health region: 115

Northern B.C. Health region: 42

0:56 Coronavirus outbreak: First COVID-19 death in B.C.’s Indigenous community Coronavirus outbreak: First COVID-19 death in B.C.’s Indigenous community

Henry also announced two new deaths on Saturday, including one in a First Nations community, which pushed B.C.’s death total to 100.

She said there were 96 people across B.C. in hospital, including 41 in intensive care, but said 1,137 people are now considered fully recovered.

The province also said the number of confirmed positive cases connected to the Kearl Lake oilsands project in Alberta rose to 11, up from 10 on Friday.

3:05 Rare look inside a hospital dealing with the COVID-19 crisis Rare look inside a hospital dealing with the COVID-19 crisis

According to a website tracking COVID-19, there were 2,886,408 cases as of 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The U.S. had the most cases at 933,050 and was followed by Spain (223,759), Italy (195,351), France (159,952) and Germany (156,126). Canada was 12th at 45,445.