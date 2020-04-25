Spring snowmelt: Sand, sandbags available at 2 locations in Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

With warm temperatures now soaking the Okanagan and flood worries rising, sand and sandbags are now available at two locations in Vernon.

On Friday, the city said it is actively monitoring creeks, as levels rise because of spring snowmelt.

It added that city crews are removing debris and blockages along creeks to maintain flow.

Residents can now access sand and sandbags at two #VernonBC locations. Please only fill bags with people from your own household, or alone, and observe physical distancing measures to protect one another. More information is available here: https://t.co/niBbMxbrAn pic.twitter.com/GqflV7JQ6p — City of Vernon (@CityofVernon) April 25, 2020

According to the B.C. River Forecast Centre, here are the snowpack levels as of April 1:

Okanagan: 116 per cent.

Nicola: 92 per cent.

Boundary: 122 per cent.

Similkameen: 112 per cent.

West Kootenay: 118 per cent.

As of Saturday, there were no high streamflow advisories, flood watches or flood warnings for the Okanagan, Similkameen, Boundary and Shuswap or Columbia regions.

Regarding sandbags, the city said they are available to residents at the two locations below:

Behind City Yards off Pleasant Valley Road (1900 48th Avenue)

Kin Racetrack parking lot (3445 43rd Avenue)

The city is asking that when it comes to filling sandbags, physical distancing measures apply.

It also said that unless you’re working with someone from your own household, it’s one person filling out one sandbag at a time.

“Under normal circumstances, two people can fill sandbags together,” said the city.

“However, we ask that residents observe modifications that align with COVID-19 safety measures, such as physical distancing.”

