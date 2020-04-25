Menu

Environment

Spring snowmelt: Sand, sandbags available at 2 locations in Vernon

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 25, 2020 5:18 pm
Updated April 25, 2020 5:24 pm
The City of Vernon is asking that when it comes to filling sandbags, physical distancing measures apply.
The City of Vernon is asking that when it comes to filling sandbags, physical distancing measures apply. Global News / File Photo

With warm temperatures now soaking the Okanagan and flood worries rising, sand and sandbags are now available at two locations in Vernon.

On Friday, the city said it is actively monitoring creeks, as levels rise because of spring snowmelt.

It added that city crews are removing debris and blockages along creeks to maintain flow.

Flood preparation: Sand, sandbags available in North Okanagan from regional district

According to the B.C. River Forecast Centre, here are the snowpack levels as of April 1:

  • Okanagan: 116 per cent.
  • Nicola: 92 per cent.
  • Boundary: 122 per cent.
  • Similkameen: 112 per cent.
  • West Kootenay: 118 per cent.

North Okanagan residents unsure where to turn as flooding Lumby, B.C. area lake threatens homes

As of Saturday, there were no high streamflow advisories, flood watches or flood warnings for the Okanagan, Similkameen, Boundary and Shuswap or Columbia regions.

Regarding sandbags, the city said they are available to residents at the two locations below:

  • Behind City Yards off Pleasant Valley Road (1900 48th Avenue)
  • Kin Racetrack parking lot (3445 43rd Avenue)

The city is asking that when it comes to filling sandbags, physical distancing measures apply.

It also said that unless you’re working with someone from your own household, it’s one person filling out one sandbag at a time.

Aerial footage shows extent of overland flooding in southern Manitoba

“Under normal circumstances, two people can fill sandbags together,” said the city.

“However, we ask that residents observe modifications that align with COVID-19 safety measures, such as physical distancing.”

For more about flooding, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanaganVernonEnvironmentNorth OkanaganSpringShuswapsimilkameenboundaryColumbianicolaWest KootenayBC River Forecast Centresnowmeltfreshetspring snowmelt
