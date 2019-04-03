Flood preparation: Sand, sandbags available in North Okanagan from regional district

With flood season approaching, sand and sandbags are now available for North Okanagan residents, the regional district announced on Wednesday.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) said sand and sandbags are available at select locations for residents who require them to protect their property from water.

The regional district noted that the sand and sandbags are being provided strictly for flood protection purposes. The RDNO also said that sandbagging is the responsibility of the homeowner.

“PreparedBC and the Province of British Columbia offer various educational tools on flood preparedness,” said Alastair Crick, regional district manager of protective services.

“In an effort to be proactive, we highly encourage residents to educate themselves and consider whether they should begin flood prevention actions such as sandbagging.”

The RDNO added that any person working near creeks, streams and rivers should use use extreme caution, as fast-moving water may cause erosion and bank instability.

Sand and sandbag locations:

City of Enderby and Electoral Area F: Public Works yard at 2308 McGowan Avenue.

Electoral Areas B and C: At the North side parking lot of BX Swan Lake Fire Department, 5764 Silver Star Road.

Village of Lumby and Electoral Areas D and E: Across from the arena on Shields Avenue.