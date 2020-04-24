Winnipeg police say one man dead after Victor Street homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have confirmed the city’s latest homicide after an incident on Victor Street Friday.

Officers say they were called to the 700 block of Victor where they found an injured man who later died.

No word on how it happened or if anybody is in custody,

Police tape was seen at the front and back of the house.

Officers say they are expected to be on scene for an extended period of time.

More information is expected to be released tomorrow.

