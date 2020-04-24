Coronavirus: Okanagan band hits bright note with cover of Canadian classic

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan band has put their own, freshly-sanitized touch on a familiar tune.

A cover band, The Feels were a regular at live music venues throughout the valley before social distancing closures were put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Since then, the band reached out to Bruce Cockburn for permission to cover a version of ‘Lovers in a Dangerous Time.’

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I think the song was a little tongue in cheek when we chose it, but it’s also pretty real right now,” said Calvin Lechner, guitarist with The Feels.

“We all want to be out with our friends and family. We all want to be hanging out and having a good time, but it’s just a little too dangerous to be doing that right now.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:35 Coronavirus: Kelowna Museums Society gets creative with sharing exhibits online Coronavirus: Kelowna Museums Society gets creative with sharing exhibits online

Each member — frontman Andrew Bennett, drummer Don Mutters, bassist Shane Sperling and Lechner — recorded their part separately and all the magic happened in post-production to create their cover of the song as previously performed by the Barenaked Ladies.

“It was all a big learning curve for us,” said Lechner.

“Our singer didn’t have any equipment so we Micky Moused as many things as we could. We made it work with what we had.”

This isn’t just a one-off. They have plans to keep spirits up by covering requests from their fans made on their Facebook page.