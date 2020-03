Every song has a story; and Shaun Johnston, who stars in the Canadian T.V. show, Heartland is revealing the tale behind the music for a good cause. Known for his role as ‘Grandpa Jack’, Johnston is recording and releasing the story behind five or six songs that he has written for the Canadian T.V. show that has been on air since 2007. In this endeavour, he hopes that he will be able to do some good and raise funds for Habitat For Humanity Okanagan.