Impaired driver crashes into hydro box: Kingston police

A young Kingston man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed his van while drunk in the city’s west end.

Kingston police say they were called to a collision on Thursday at 9 a.m. after a car had smashed into a hydro box on Woodhaven Drive.

The van, reportedly driven by a 26-year-old man, had left the roadway and struck the hydro box, causing damage to both the box and the van.

Police say the man was uninjured, but officers at the scene suspected that he was impaired.

He was arrested and transported to Kingston police headquarters where he refused to provide a breath sample, which brings with it charges of impaired driving and failing to provide a breath sample.

His driver’s licence was automatically suspended for 90 days and he would face a one-year driving suspension if convicted. His van was also seized and impounded for seven days, and he is responsible for all fees and fines associated with the seizure.