Suspect facing kidnapping charges after vehicle was stolen with Winnipeg senior still inside

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with a Monday afternoon carjacking at the Health Sciences Centre, which saw an SUV stolen with an 88-year-old passenger still inside.
Brandon Lee George Hunter, 25, faces a list of charges, including kidnapping, robbery, four counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight while pursued by a peace officer and driving without a licence.
Hunter has been detained in custody.
The vehicle’s owner, Ernie Haak, told 680 CJOB on Thursday that his father, the 88-year-old passenger, was doing well and had forgotten most of the incident due to dementia.
The victim, Hendrik Haak, was treated for head injuries after being pushed out of the stolen vehicle at a stoplight.
COMMENTS