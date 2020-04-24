Patient dies after attending Guelph COVID-19 assessment clinic: public health

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials say someone died after attending a Guelph, Ont., COVID-19 assessment clinic on Friday.

A news release states the individual was treated on site by health-care workers and paramedics but was pronounced dead.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Guelph’s medical officer of health, Dr. Nicola Mercer. “For members of the public who may have been at the assessment clinic this morning, I know this event is shocking and saddening and our thoughts are with you as well.”

Out of respect for the family of the person, no other information has been provided by public health officials.

The individual will be tested posthumously for the novel coronavirus, and the assessment clinic is to be closed until Saturday while “comprehensive cleaning” is completed.

“To the staff of the Guelph Health Team, staff from Guelph General Hospital, and EMS who did not hesitate to provide care despite the risk of COVID-19, thank you for your bravery,” Mercer said.

Public Health said it will be working with the Guelph Family Health Team and Guelph General Hospital, as well as any other partners on required next steps.

More to come.