Crime

London, Ont., man charged with first-degree murder in ‘vicious’ attack in Sarnia

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted April 24, 2020 3:20 pm
FILE.
FILE. Sarnia Police Service

A London, Ont., man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman in Sarnia last month.

Emergency services were called to reports of a woman in distress in the area of Cobden Street and Palmerston Street North just before midnight on March 13. Officers reportedly arrived minutes later and a woman was immediately transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“As a result of a vicious assault, Sarah Thwaites, 29, succumbed to her injuries and the Criminal Investigations Division began a homicide investigation,” police said in a release on April 24.

Police arrested and charged Owen Clarke, 34, of London with first-degree murder on April 23.

The investigation is ongoing and Sarnia police ask that anyone with information on the case contact Detective Sergeant Mike Kahnert at 519-344-8861 ext. 6196.

