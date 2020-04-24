Coronavirus: Toronto officials provide update on city’s COVID-19 pandemic response

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Toronto health and public officials provided an update to the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.

Mayor John Tory made the announcement alongside Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto City Manager Chris Murray at a press conference at City Hall.

As of Thursday afternoon, the City of Toronto reported 4,347 probably and confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Story continues below advertisement