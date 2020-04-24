Menu

Canada

CERB applications top 7 million as Canadians struggle amid COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2020 11:48 am
Updated April 24, 2020 11:49 am
WATCH: CERB expands for part-time, contract, seasonal workers

Newly released data show there have been more than seven million unique applicants for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit as spending on the emergency aid program creeps higher.

Numbers posted this morning by the federal government reveal $22.4 billion has been paid out through the $2,000-a-month benefit.

READ MORE: Got a CERB double payment? Here’s what to do

Since it opened for applications at the start of the month through to Thursday, there have been 7.12 million unique applicants for the program, which has a budget of $24 billion.

The CERB is one of several programs the Liberals have unveiled in recent weeks to combat the economic fallout from COVID-19, four of which are under scrutiny this morning in reports from Parliament’s budget watchdog

Coronavirus outbreak: Is the government considering making application for the CERB universal?

Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux says a $25-billion loan program for businesses will likely cost federal coffers just over $9.1 billion through a combination of interest costs, defaults and loan forgiveness.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberals created the Canada Emergency Business Account to provide interest-free loans of up to $40,000 to help cover operating costs, with up to $10,000 of the loan to be forgiven if it is repaid by the end of 2022.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus Casescoronavirus canadacoronavirus cases canadaCERBcovid canadacerb applycerb canadacerb payment datescerb payment scheduleei cerbwhen to apply for cerb
