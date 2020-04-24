City of Winnipeg further expands active transportation routes through coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg is adding more temporary bicycle and active transportation routes across the city through the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Late last month city officials announced it would be expanding the routes in an effort to help with social distancing requirements during COVID-19.

On Friday the city added five more streets to the list and extended the temporary closures to vehicular traffic until May 29.

“As the global pandemic continues to have an effect on our residents, I’m pleased to see an expansion of active transportation routes that can better facilitate physical distancing,” said Mayor Brian Bowman in a release.

“With ever-evolving circumstances related to COVID-19, the City is once again demonstrating its willingness and ability to innovate.”

Story continues below advertisement

The streets now designated as active transportation routes include:

Lyndale Drive – Cromwell Street to Gauvin Street

Scotia Street – Anderson Avenue (at St. Cross Street) to Armstrong Avenue

Wellington Crescent – Academy Road (at Wellington Crescent) to Guelph Street

Wolseley Avenue – Raglan Road to Maryland Street

Assiniboine Avenue – Bedson Street to Westwood Drive

Churchill Drive – Hay Street to Jubilee Avenue

Egerton Road – Bank Avenue to Morier Avenue

Kildonan Drive – Helmsdale Avenue to Rossmere Crescent & Larchdale Crescent to Irving Place

Kilkenny Drive – Burgess Avenue to Patricia Avenue and Kings Drive

The routes limit motor vehicle traffic to just one block throughout the designated area and will be in place daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The city stresses the roads are not closed and cyclists and pedestrians should use caution and continue to follow the rules of the road.

The city says it will re-evaluate at the end of May to determine if the designations need to be extended.

Mayor Brian Bowman will be joined by Coun. Matt Allard, and emergency operations centre manager, Jason Shaw, at a 10:30 a.m. press conference Friday to discuss the plan as well as the city’s ongoing efforts around COVID-19.

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

1:13 Hundreds of City of Winnipeg employees temporarily laid off due to coronavirus Hundreds of City of Winnipeg employees temporarily laid off due to coronavirus

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.